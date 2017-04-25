Pupils at two Dundee primary schools are receiving education to help them understand gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender issues.

A report presented to the council’s children and families services committee on Monday night told councillors that work is currently ongoing at three secondary and two primary schools in the city to raise awareness of LGBT issues.

The schools include Downfield and Victoria Park primaries, as well as Craigie High and Morgan and Grove academies.

In his report to the committee, director of children and families services Paul Clancy said the schools were working with LGBT Youth Scotland towards gaining Chartermark Awards.

These are awards given when the schools complete a checklist reflecting they understand the needs of LGBT people.

Lord Provost Bob Duncan said it was “excellent” that awareness of LGBT issues was being raised in city schools.

Mr Duncan said: “I believe children of all ages can appreciate there are differences in the way people are made.

“As long as this is handled appropriately, there is no harm in this being carried out at our primary schools.

“I am happy this is being introduced to children at our primary schools.”

Gemma Davis, 29, who has two children at Downfield Primary, said: “Most children nowadays are aware of such matters and it’s good to get them talking about it in school.”

Natalie Sturrock, 34, said: “I’m quite happy for my child to be introduced to learning about this at primary school as long as it’s done in an age appropriate manner.

“It will help children understand if they are taught about it in the classroom.”

Labour’s education spokesman Laurie Bidwell said he is supportive of the work schools are undertaking to promote understanding, foster good relations and eliminate discrimination.

He said: “I’m pleased we are living in times when there is more openness to acknowledge difference and challenge discrimination. It’s important we take time to monitor progress.”

A spokesperson for LGBT Youth Scotland said: “We believe young people should have educational opportunities that allow them to achieve their full potential. Our youth services are specifically designed to provide informal learning opportunities for young people.”