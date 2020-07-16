Dundee Pride says virtual celebrations will take place next month

Organisers of Dundee Pride have said the coronavirus lockdown will not stop them from celebrating the city’s LGBT+ community.

Tens of thousands of people normally turn out for the annual Pride parade through the city, and for the ‘Pride village’ at Slessor Gardens, which includes two stages of entertainment and a market place on the waterfront.

However, because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 event had to be called off.

Despite this, organisers of the event said it is still important to make sure the LGBT+ community has a platform to celebrate themselves and work on tackling prejudices, and will be holding a virtual Pride event next month.

Speaking to the Tele, Scott Quinn from Dundee Pride said: “It’s super important to have these events, in some format or another.

“It’s amazing to put on the Pride parade and march through the city to celebrate the LGBTQAI+ community, but understandably, government health guidance prevents this.

“However, Pride is not about the parade and the party village, it’s about giving the community the opportunity to celebrate themselves and erase the stigma that being LGBTQAI+ can bring, and we feel that a virtual Pride is the best we can do in the current climate.”

The event on Saturday, August 1 will feature a 12-hour live stream of entertainment and a chance for people to share pictures of themselves in Pride outfits.

Scott added the organisers are hoping to also use the virtual event to raise money for local charities and for next year’s Pride event.

He continued: “We’ll be hosting a 12 hour livestream on Saturday, August 1, where we’ll have a range of interviews, musicians, drag acts and other entertainers performing live from their homes, with the aim of raising money for Dundee Carers’ Centre, the 2021 Pride event, as well as helping us to start a new support service that we are developing.

“People can get involved by tuning in on the day, watching and getting involved in the conversations that are happening.

“We’re also encouraging donations from the public to help make a difference to local causes.

“As part of the event, we’re running a social media campaign to encourage people to get out and take socially distance photos in their best Pride outfits.”

The entertainment will be livestreamed on Dundee Pride’s Twitch platform throughout the day and those who wish to submit videos should send them to scott.quinn@dundeepride.com by Saturday, July 25 at 12pm.