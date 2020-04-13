Dundee Pride 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus

Dundee Pride 2020 has become the latest event to be cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The annual LGBT celebration was due to be held on Saturday, September 19, however organisers said they had taken the “difficult decision” to cancel the event.

In a statement, the organisers said: “The last few months have been challenging for us all and the current lockdown situation has made it impossible for the board to conclude crucial plans and agreements, particularly as so many of our partners are facing huge challenges themselves with some struggling to stay afloat.

“We appreciate that this will be disappointing, however, the reality is that such a successful event as Dundee Pride requires over a year of solid planning, fundraising and coordination of volunteers whose safety and wellbeing must be our number one priority.

“Our efforts are now focused on Dundee Pride 2021 and finding other ways to support our community during these difficult times.

“We look forward to working with you all to make Pride 2021 another huge success.”