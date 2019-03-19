Dundee Pride 2019 to be bigger than last year say organisers

The time and location of Dundee Pride 2019 has been announced — and it looks certain to be a bigger affair than last year’s inaugural march.

Slessor Gardens will become a sea of rainbow colours when it hosts the festival on Saturday September 21.

Dundee Pride co-chairmen Tim Kelly and Tommy Small made the announcement at Klozet Bar, as well as outlining the timeline for the march’s organisation.

No acts have been confirmed yet but anyone who wants to get involved can make their interest known between April 9 and June 17.

The same dates apply for prospective stall holders. It is hoped a line-up can then be announced on July 17.

The final route for the march has not been finalised either but is likely to start somewhere in the city centre before finishing at Slessor Gardens.

Tim said: “We’re really excited. It will be great to have our village in Slessor Gardens.

“The council has been a great support to help us secure the location. We’re working with lots of local LGBT organisations to really make it bigger.”

Tommy said: “Slessor Gardens is a massive space, but with the amount of people that came last year we knew we’d have to find a bigger venue.”

He also appealed to anyone keen on volunteering, whether on the day itself or to help with the planning and preparation, to contact Dundee Pride.

Last year’s event exceeded expectations, with an estimated 8,000 people attending.

Slessor Gardens has a capacity of around 11,000 people. It has hosted big name acts such as Rita Ora, UB40 and Steps. Primal Scream also performed there to mark the opening of the V&A last year.

Tom Jones and Craig David are set to play at the venue this summer.