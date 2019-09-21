Dundee Pride 2019: Thousands expected to descend on the city for event

Thousands of people will descend on Dundee today for the annual Pride event.

And one of the organisers, Tim Kelly, has promised the “great event” will offer plenty to those going along to Slessor Gardens.

The action-packed day begins at 10am, when those attending are encouraged to meet at the Steeple Church in preparation for the Pride march.

There will also be the opportunity to design their own banners and signs at the V&A with the museum’s Make Your March workshop, which runs from 10-11.30am.

It’s the second year the event has taken place in Dundee, following a highly successful debut in 2018.

And co-chair of the Dundee Pride committee Tim said: “We have a great event planned this year.

“Our headline act are dance group N-Trance and Allan Jay will also be performing again.

“We’ll also have about 40 different stalls with everything from food and merchandise to information from various local and national charities and organisations.

“For adults, this year’s Dundee Pride will feature a cashless bar system, with attendees buying tokens from designated vendors to spend on drinks.

“The aim is that the cashless bar system will reduce waiting times.

“There will also be a youth zone for younger members of the LGBTQ+ community and children of Pride attendees.

“The alcohol-free area is open from 1-5pm and will feature a range of activities including arts and crafts, as well as games and a make up table.”

As well as banner making, the V&A is hosting a Get Your Pride on workshop from 10am, as well as a drag brunch.

The parade will set off from the Steeple at midday and head through the city centre and Reform Street, past The McManus to the Murraygate and down to Slessor Gardens via Castle Street, where it will arrive around 1pm.

Slessor Gardens will be open from 11am for those not taking part in the parade.

At 1.10pm Shirley-Anne Sommerville, cabinet secretary for social security and older people, will officially kick off the afternoon with a speech.

Following that there will be a range of entertainment, including a set from N-Trance and Natalie Caramello who will be among those on stage before the event finishes at 6pm.

An official after party is being held in the Dundee University Students Union.

The event has had marked changes from last year, with the move from City Square to Slessor Gardens giving attendees at the event an even more prominent area to congregate.

Tim added: “We had so many attendees last year that we needed a bigger venue. We’ve been able to host lots more this year – including having a second stage.”

Tim also insisted that, although the event is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, it’s also still a protest against discrimination.

He says the committee has already had positive feedback from people in the community who insist it is great for Dundee.

He said: “We still have a lot of discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

“Although things have vastly improved in my lifetime with equal marriage and legal protections, we still have a long way to go.

“It used to be that Pride events only happened in capital cities. However, LGBTQ+ live throughout society and can often be marginalised and face oppression in smaller places. To have such visibility across Scotland is really important. Pride gives everyone a chance to come together and celebrate who they are while connecting with others who have a shared experience.”