Thursday, July 4th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
Sport / Dundee FC

VIDEO: Dundee prepare for Scunthorpe tie with training in blistering Spanish heat

by Steven Rae
July 4, 2019, 12:41 pm Updated: July 4, 2019, 1:22 pm

James McPake’s Dundee are continuing their pre-season trip to Spain with a training session in scorching temperatures.

Tele reporter George Cran gave the latest from the training camp in Murcia – noting that it was almost too hot for him to report, let alone the players digging in with fitness training.

© David Young
Jordon Forster evades a tackle in Spain as Dundee take on Nottingham Forest.

On Tuesday, James McPake’s side contested a hard-fought draw against Nottingham Forest.

The trip culminates with a tie against Scunthorpe tomorrow – and George will be there to report on how the Dark Blues get on.

George Cran is reporting from Spain.

 

 

Breaking