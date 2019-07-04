VIDEO: Dundee prepare for Scunthorpe tie with training in blistering Spanish heat

James McPake’s Dundee are continuing their pre-season trip to Spain with a training session in scorching temperatures.

Tele reporter George Cran gave the latest from the training camp in Murcia – noting that it was almost too hot for him to report, let alone the players digging in with fitness training.

© David Young

On Tuesday, James McPake’s side contested a hard-fought draw against Nottingham Forest.

The trip culminates with a tie against Scunthorpe tomorrow – and George will be there to report on how the Dark Blues get on.