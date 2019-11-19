Dundee predator told teen he had sex with it was ‘house rule’ she had to take top off

A predator branded “high risk” by police is facing jail for having sex with an underage girl.

Registered sex offender Mitchell Owen, 25, admitted targeting the 15-year-old after first meeting her on Hogmanay last year.

The pervert, who has previous convictions for sexual offences involving young females, exchanged messages with the Angus teenager on Facebook before having sex with her at his home in Charleston.

Owen told her that it was a “house rule” that she couldn’t have a top on.

Prosecutor Saima Rasheed told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The complainer was made aware that the accused was 24 and he was aware of her true age.

“Over Facebook Messenger, the accused would ask if he would visit her.

“The complainer travelled to Dundee and met him at the train station.

“They went to the accused’s address and as soon as she arrived, he began being intimate with her.”

The alarm was raised by a teacher at the girl’s school after she was overheard saying that she was in a relationship with a 24-year-old man.

She admitted to the same teacher that she lost her virginity to Owen.

Owen, of Charleston Drive, pleaded guilty to having unlawful sex with the girl when she was underage on February 5 this year.

The court heard Owen is considered to be a “high risk” sex offender by police and has previous convictions at High Court-level.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence on Owen until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

He was remanded in custody.