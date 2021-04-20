A Dundee predator who plied a 15-year-old girl with vodka before raping her has been jailed for more than 10 years.

Bryan Wilson did not react as he was jailed at Edinburgh High Court on Tuesday.

His victims, present in court, wept.

The 41-year-old had previously admitted raping the schoolgirl, as well as carrying out a catalogue of rape and abuse towards a second woman and a child cruelty charge.

Wilson was placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

‘Despicable’

Lady Poole told Wilson his offences were “despicable”.

She said: “You stand convicted of a number of rapes, abuse and cruelty to a child.

“It’s quite clear the instances of your offending had devastating and long-term consequences for both (rape victims).

“I consider you pose a risk of harm to the public when you are eventually released… in particular to females.”

Wilson, who has 28 previous convictions, was jailed for three years in 2004 for attempted murder and served two separate sentences for assault to severe injury in 1997 and 2002.

Lady Poole ordered Wilson to serve 10 years and four months behind bars, with a further four years on licence.

Intellectual disability

Defence agent Ronnie Renucci QC said his client’s IQ was as low as 58.

He said: “Mr Wilson accepts fully they he has pled guilty to very serious offences and recognises that a lengthy custodial sentence is inevitable.

“He accepts and appreciates his behaviour was unacceptable.

“He recognises the harm his actions had on the complainants and although it may be cold comfort he apologises for that.”

Mr Renucci said Wilson’s guilty plea has spared his victims the experience of a trial.

He added: “He has been assessed as having learning and intellectual disabilities.

“While that is not an excuse for his behaviour, it may go some way to explain it.”

Raped after drinking game

The High Court in Edinburgh had previously heard Wilson had drawn his teenaged victim into a drinking competition.

The girl, who was then 15, drank until she was sick and blacked out, at which point Wilson raped her.

When the victim’s mother later learned what had happened through her daughter she immediately drove her to a police station in Dundee.

Wilson admitted raping the girl on May 30 last year when she was intoxicated with alcohol and incapable of giving consent.

He also admitted repeatedly assaulting and raping an older woman at numerous addresses in Dundee.

Wilson also admitted wilfully ill-treating a child in the city who was subjected to abuse from the age of four.

In one incident he sent the little girl a photograph of her teddy bear with a knife in it.

Police reaction

Detective Inspector Marc Lorente, the senior investigating officer from Tayside Division CID, praised the bravery of Wilson’ victims in coming forward.

He said: “We welcome the sentencing of Bryan Wilson and I would like to acknowledge the bravery of the teenage girl who came forward and worked with our specialist officers.

“I would also like to thank the woman who had been subjected to repeated rapes over a sustained period by Wilson and also had the courage to speak up.

“The bravery of these two females will also send a message out to victims that no matter how long the abuse has gone on, there is support out there and we will pursue a thorough investigation, using all means at our disposal, whilst working with the Procurator Fiscal, to bring such predators before the court.”

Child victims should be confident they will be believed – NSPCC

An NSPCC Scotland spokesperson said: “The teenage victim in this case, who Wilson subjected to a brutal attack, has shown immense bravery in coming forward, helping ensure her abuser was brought to justice and jailed for a long time, preventing him from posing a further danger.

“All types of abuse can have a devastating impact on children and young people, lasting well into adulthood, and it is important that victims receive all the treatment and support they need to help them recover.

“It is so important that those who have been subjected to abuse are encouraged to come forward and that they have the confidence they will be listened to and allegations will be thoroughly investigated.”