Dundee porter claims lives being put at risk during coronavirus outbreak

NHS Tayside has been accused of putting porters’ lives at risk by not acting quickly enough to get those classed as “at risk” off the coronavirus wards.

Porters play a vital role in the region’s hospitals by moving patients and medical equipment in and around the different clinical areas.

But one worker at Ninewells Hospital, who did not want to be named, claims those who are classed as vulnerable to Covid-19 have only just been taken off the wards, despite working in these clinical areas for the last six weeks.

They said: “We have been given these health questionnaires to ask if we have any underlying health problems, and now those who do are not allowed to go near Covid-19 patients, but they have been doing this for the past six weeks.

“They have been putting our lives at risk and it is negligence from the management team.

“These measures should have been put in place at the start.

“Some guys have underlying health problems, ranging from having had heart attacks to having diabetes, stuff that means Covid-19 could kill them.”

The porter also claimed a handful of his colleagues have since been diagnosed with coronavirus.

They continued: “The first Covid-19 patients came into Ninewells about six weeks ago and, from the very beginning, we were asking the management team what was being put in place for people with underlying health problems.

“This is a very worrying time but someone should have come in and sorted this at the start.

“It is unacceptable, they are dealing with people’s lives here.

“There are now a few porters who have coronavirus.

“It is complete incompetence.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The safety and well being of our staff remains a priority.

“Since the Covid-19 outbreak NHS Tayside has followed the national guidelines associated to PPE with all portering staff provided with PPE ahead of any confirmed or suspected Covid-19 patient movement.

“We have also been adhering to the latest national guidance for all staff groups who are working at the front line to ensure their safety and well being at all times.

“There is special guidance for staff with underlying health conditions, and for pregnant workers which NHS Tayside has followed.

“This involved a staff risk assessment using the national guidance which identified a small number of portering staff who were recommended to undertake other duties away from the areas where there are confirmed or suspected Covid-19 cases.

“Anyone in this category has now been redeployed to other areas.”