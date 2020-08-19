Dundee Port assures public its materials are not dangerous despite containing similar compounds to Beirut explosives

Dundee’s port authority has dismissed claims that it has stores of the same dangerous explosives that led to the Beirut disaster earlier this month.

Videos of the huge explosion, which was caused by 3,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate igniting, shocked the world when they emerged on August 4, with almost 180 people killed and thousands injured.

Since then fears had been raised that similar materials were being stored in large bags at Dundee’s City Port.

However, the Port of Dundee has stressed that though the substance it has in place does contain

ammonium nitrate, it is an inactive, or inert, version of the chemical.

© Shutterstock

A spokesman from the Port of Dundee said: “The Port of Dundee imports and exports many agricultural products and in doing so supports the Scottish farmers, growers, brewers and distillers.

“Fertiliser products are used in the community to help grow the crops which allow Scotland to be a world leader in a number of industries.

“At the port we import a number of ‘fertiliser finished’ products, the most predominant is NPK (nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potassium (K)).

“This finished product is very different to the basic form of ammonium nitrate and any nitrogen content in the NPK has been manufactured and certified to be inert.

“The products imported into port are not stored for long periods of time and our facilities are strictly regulated by the Health and Safety Executive.”