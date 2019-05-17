Dundee police urge witnesses to come forward after fight between women

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a fight between two women.

Witnesses called the police following the scrap in Ann Street on Monday night.

The battle had been raging for several minutes with people near by describing lots of shouting and swearing.

And one man, who declined to be named, said: “It must have been a bit of a fight because I saw an ambulance there at around 10pm.

“I was surprised to hear later it was two women who were involved.”

A police spokesman told the Tele that a woman was allegedly assaulted, but the details were still being sought by officers.

He said: “Police Scotland attended in Ann Street, Dundee, shortly after 9pm on May 14 in response to an ongoing disturbance.

“Inquiries are at an early stage. Anyone with information is asked to call 101. Our reference is incident 4246.”