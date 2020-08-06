Dundee police stop car with no insurance and allegedly uncover heroin, cocaine and tablets

Two people have been arrested after allegedly being found with thousands of pounds worth of drugs in Dundee.

Officers from Tayside Division’s Road Policing Unit stopped a car in the Mid Craigie area of Dundee in the late evening of yesterday, Wednesday August 5, after seeing a car which was reportedly being driven without insurance.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Recovered from within the car was over £7,000 of heroin and cocaine, along with a quantity of tablets.

“A 35 year-old-woman and a 30 year-old-man were both arrested, and are to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

“Further inquiries are ongoing.”