Dundee police station set for makeover as plans submitted to turn it into beauty salon

A former Broughty Ferry police station could be set to get a makeover as a beauty salon.

Evermore Beauty have submitted plans with Dundee City Council to transform the cop shop on Brook Street into a new parlour.

Police Scotland left their former address early last year before making the short move to the opposite side of the street.

Evermore Beauty currently has premises on nearby Brown Street.

Plans to convert the two-floor property would see the ground floor turned into a nail salon and waiting area.

The former changing areas for police officers on the first floor would also be revamped, if the plans are approved.

That area will be turned into a series of treatment rooms for facials, massages and eye procedures.

The future of the former police station was revealed in May last year.

Police Scotland had recommended leaving the building, along with 10 other police sites in Tayside and Fife, following a three-month consultation period.

The property – which sits next to the Valet Service and The Cake Guru – has been vacant for a number of months.

One local resident said the To-Let sign had been visible since it was confirmed the police were clearing the building.

The Cake Guru owner Wendy Fraser said it was “great” to hear there were proposals to give the building a new lease of life.

Wendy’s business has been based on Brook Street for 10 years.

She said: “We haven’t been aware of any interest prior to this for the former station.

“It’s great to hear there is the possibility of someone taking over the building.

“It’s especially good that it could be an independent trader that is possibly moving into the site.”