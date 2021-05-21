Police Scotland officers in Dundee carried out several drug raids in the city, with one man arrested following the operation.

Police said three drug search warrants were executed at addresses in Kirkton and St Mary’s on Friday morning as part of the force’s Operation Argonite.

They said dealer-level quantities of crack cocaine and cannabis along with equipment used in the distribution of controlled drugs were recovered.

A 53-year-old man was arrested and is said to be assisting with enquiries.

Further investigations have now commenced as a result of the recoveries from the three addresses.

Three addresses searched

Sergeant Lucy Cameron from Police Scotland said the drug raids in Dundee were part of Operation Argonite. She said: “This morning saw a lot of police activity, with three warrants executed simultaneously at three different locations.

“These actions have been carried out in response to concerns raised to us by local communities regarding drug-related activity in these areas.

Local concerns

“It is absolutely crucial that we ensure the policing response to the people we serve reflects on the concerns of those communities and the types of crimes that affect them.

“While today’s activity is indicative of the type of actions we are undertaking, our ongoing operation does not just focus on drugs.

“We will continue to strengthen our partnership working to provide support to those most at risk, and to protect those who are vulnerable or open to exploitation.”