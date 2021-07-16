Dundee police raid three houses and charge two men with drug offences

Two men have been arrested after early morning raids at three Dundee properties.

Police were seen at two houses in Linfield Street and another in Clepington Road on Thursday.

One neighbour reported seeing three vehicles pull up in Linfield Street and enter the homes, which are just a door apart, at the same time.

The woman, who asked not to be named, said: “I was having a smoke when a police van and an unmarked car pulled up.

“There were two people wearing the police vests.

“Another van pulled up a wee while later, and police got out of all three at the same time and went around the corner towards the houses. That was just after 9am.

“After that, I saw them coming back and forward from the houses.”

Meanwhile, a third raid was ongoing at Clepington Road, with a flat door smashed open around 9am.

Witnesses saw a marked van and unmarked car, and officers entering the block of eight properties.

One nearby neighbour said the block of flats was busy with people coming and going throughout the day and night.

Neighbours could be seen speaking to officers at the scene who had been searching the property.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers executed three search warrants at two addresses on Linfield Street and one on Clepington Road on Thursday July 15.

“Two men were arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

“One man is due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday July 16 and the second is due to appear at a later date.”