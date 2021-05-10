Dundee police probe theft of heavy plant equipment

Police in Dundee have launched a witness appeal after plant equipment was stolen from a local industrial estate.

Officers said they are looking to trace the people involved and the vehicles used to take the equipment.

It’s believed the theft took place between 7pm on May 6 and 7:30am on Friday, May 7, Tayside police said.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were carrying out a number of enquiries as they urged anyone with information to come forward.

They added: “Between 7pm on Thursday, 6 May, and 7.30am on Friday, 7 May, equipment including three buckets and a pecker (breaker) for a Kubota mini digger were stolen from a builders site on Kilspindie Road, Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

Witness appeal

“The items stolen are heavy and officers are working to trace whoever is responsible and the vehicles involved.

“Officers are carrying out a number of enquiries and are urging any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Lochee Police Station through 101 quoting reference number 0533 of 7 May.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”