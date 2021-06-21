Dundee police probe ‘altercation’ between drivers during two-vehicle collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “altercation” between two drivers in Dundee which involved a collision and an alleged assault.

Officers have asked those who may have witnessed the incident to come forward as they investigate.

Tayside Police Division said the “altercation” took place at Claypotts junction traffic lights in Dundee at around 6.10pm on Wednesday June 16.

They said the altercation, between the drivers of red Volvo car and a silver Land Rover Freelander, involved a collision, lanes being blocked and an alleged assault.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently investigating an incident which took place at the Claypotts junction traffic lights, Dundee, about 6:10pm on Wednesday 16th June.

“An altercation took place between the drivers of a red Volvo car and a silver Land Rover Freelander, which involved a minor collision between the vehicles, lanes being blocked, and an alleged assault.

“Some witnesses have already been spoken to, however we would still like to trace anyone who saw all or part of this incident, particularly anyone who was in a car at the time and has dashcam footage.”

They added: “If you have any information that could help us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2758 of June 16.”