Dundee police officers to be trained in use of ‘anti-overdose’ Naloxone drug

Police officers across Tayside are being trained in the use of a lifesaving drug that can reverse the effects of a heroin overdose, despite concerns from police union representatives.

Officers from Police Scotland confirmed that bobbies were undergoing training with a Naloxone nasal spray that can undo the most harmful effects of excessive opioid use.

However, the Scottish Police Federation has expressed concerns over the training, and the implied additional responsibility it carries for law enforcement.

The move aims to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths – which accounted for the vast majority of the 66 drug deaths in Dundee in 2018.

At a meeting of Dundee’s community safety committee on Monday Superintendent Alex Jarrett sought to assure local councillors that officers would be carrying the life-saving drug in the form of a nasal spray.

He said: “In terms of Naloxone, there has been a debate – but rest assured we’re training our officers.

“The Police Federation has a view but our view is that we give first aid every day where we can whether that’s bruises, cuts or significant lacerations.”

Naloxone works by reversing the effects heroin has on the brain’s opioid receptors – such as causing respiratory depression, or slowing breathing.

It was first developed as an injection but has more recently been produced as a nasal spray that can be administered with little medical training.

Federation bosses, who represent the interest of rank-and-file officers, issued guidance last week advising against the carrying of Naloxone due to concerns over whether intervening could see officers charged with assault.

Calum Steele, general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, said: “The SPF considers that asking or expecting police officers to carry and/or administer Naloxone represents significant legislative and personal risk to police officers.

“Police officers are not trained diagnosticians. The potential for allegations of assault is very real.

“Police officers are already overworked and dealing with unprecedented demand. (Police officers carrying Naloxone) makes it even easier for other agencies and public bodies to step back from their own responsibilities due to a belief the police will simply fill the void.”

Mr Steele has also warned the police against attempting to “pressure” officers into carrying the life-saving spray.

But Michael Marra, the Labour Lochee councillor who asked police chiefs about the use of Naloxone, said “new thinking” was needed to tackle Dundee’s drug death crisis.

He said: “Solving the drugs death crisis that faces Dundee, and the whole of Scotland, requires new thinking.

“Local people can take comfort from the determination of the police locally to challenge the boundaries of what traditional police duties entail.

“Saving lives must come first and the assurances given to me that our police force will help tackle the drugs death crisis that has developed over the last decade is vital if we are to turn the situation around.”

But Police Scotland Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said officers’ views would be taken into account before the final decision is made on the scheme.

ACC Ritchie said: “We are aware of the Scottish Police Federation circular and I’ve already reassured our officers that we intend to engage fully with staff associations and address any concerns before any final decision is made.”