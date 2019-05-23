Dundee police issue warning to jet skiers considering a jaunt on the River Tay

Police have issued a warning to jet skiers seeking thrills on the River Tay this summer.

Two men were seen on jet skis within Dundee Harbour last week, while officers have also received reports of jet skiers going under oil rigs at the nearby port.

Police said in a statement posted on Facebook: “Jet skiing can be a lot of fun, but can also be dangerous and we would advise you to take great care when using a jet ski. Always wear a helmet and life jacket.

“You should always maintain a safe speed and distance from other users whilst out on the water.

“Last week we received reports two men were seen on jet skis in the harbour and we have also been made aware of other jet skis going under the oil rigs. There is an exclusion zone around the oil rigs.

“The harbour is a restricted zone and under no circumstances should anyone be in these areas, unless it’s an emergency.”