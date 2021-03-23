Dundee police investigate after man assaults cyclist and steals bike

Police are investigating reports that a man assaulted a cyclist before stealing his bike on a Dundee street.

The incident took place on Blackness Road, near Victoria Park, at about 2.40pm on Thursday, March 18.

The robber is said to have walked off a number 22 bus before approaching a man who had a black and blue Carrera bicycle.

He is then said to have assaulted the man, before stealing his bike and riding off in the direction of Glamis Road.

The robber is described as in his 30s, white and about 5ft 9in tall. He was wearing a blue jacket, dark trousers and a white face-mask.

A Tayside Police Division statement reads: “There were a number of passengers on the bus at the time, as well as people waiting at the bus stop, and we would like to speak to any of these people who may have seen all or part of this incident. CCTV from the bus is being examined.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1969 of 18th March.”