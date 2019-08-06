Dundee police hunt two men after street assault left man ‘pouring with blood’

Police are hunting two thugs who attacked a man in Dundee leaving him with head and arm injuries.

The incident happened at about 4.15pm yesterday at the junction of Clepington Road and Graham Street.

The 41-year-old victim fled to a nearby Davidsons chemist shop where staff called police and an ambulance while the pair sped off on an orange motorbike.

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “The two guys gave the man a real hiding.

“There was blood pouring from his head and he ran across from the junction and into the chemist where they called the police and ambulance.

“There always seems to be fights on this street, it’s terrible really.

“I hope the guy is OK.”

© Google

A police spokesman told the Tele today: “Police Scotland is investigating an alleged serious assault which happened at the junction of Clepington Road and Graham Street, Dundee.

“A 41-year-old man sustained head and arm injuries as a result of the incident, which involved two other men who left the area on an orange motorbike.

“Officers are following a positive line of inquiry.”