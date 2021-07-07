Dundee police hunt two men after daylight assault on 57-year-old

A police investigation is under way in Dundee after an assault on a 57-year-old who was attacked on Monday.

The man was said to have been beaten over the head and body by the two men between 6pm and 6.30pm in Happyhillock Road.

No further information on the man’s condition was available.

Police Scotland officers are said to be following a positive line of inquiry but appealed for anyone who had information about the attack or who witnessed it to come forward.

‘Positive line of inquiry’

An appeal was also made for anyone driving in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage that could assist the probe.

Detective Constable Claire James of Dundee CID said: “We are currently following a positive line of inquiry but are eager to speak to anyone who witnessed this, or anyone who was driving in the area at this time and has dashcam footage.”

Information can be given by calling 101.