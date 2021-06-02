Police hunt driver after two-car crash near Forfar

Police are encouraging witnesses to a two-car crash on Dundee Road near Forfar to come forward as officers seek to trace one of the drivers.

Police Scotland say they are investigating a collision between a silver 4×4 pulling a trailer and a black Ford Kuga on the A932 Dundee Road, close to the Lochland Caravan Park.

The crash occurred between 3pm and 3.30pm on Monday May 31 near Forfar, local officers said as they appealed for information.

No serious injuries

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident on the A932. Police say they are looking to trace one of the drivers.

A force spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a silver 4×4 pulling a trailer and a black Ford Kuga on the A932 Dundee Road in Forfar, between 3pm and 3:30pm on Monday 31st May.

“The collision occurred near to the Lochlands Caravan Park.

“Fortunately there were no serious injuries, however the driver of the silver 4×4 has still to be traced.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 2387 of 31st May.”