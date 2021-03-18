Dundee police discover two bodies at home in Troon Avenue probe

Police have discovered two bodies in a Dundee home following a two-week investigation.

Officers searching for missing mum Bennylyn Burke, 25, and daughter Jellica, two, made the discovery at a property on Troon Avenue, Ardler.

No formal identification has taken place, however Ms Burke’s family has been informed.

The pair were reported missing from Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, on Monday, March 1.

They were last seen at Ms Burke’s home on February 17.

Tayside Police Division’s probe into the pair’s disappearance started on Friday, March 5 at about 3.20pm when they were called to Troon Avenue.

On Thursday, the force said they found two bodies “concealed” within a house on Troon Avenue following an “extensive” investigation by detectives and forensic teams.

The cause of the deaths is yet to be established.

Heavy police presence to remain in Ardler

There has been increased police activity in the street all afte noon, with forensics and CID officers on the scene for much of the day.

The street was further cordoned off at one end prior to an ambulance arriving.

Detective Superintendent Graeme Mackie, of the force’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a significant development in what has been a particularly challenging inquiry for everyone involved.

“Bennylyn’s family have been informed of this development and we will continue to support them at this difficult time as our investigation continues.

“The thoughts of everyone involved in this investigation are with them at this time.

“I would like to thank the local community for their co-operation with what is a large and complex police operation involving many specialist resources from across Police Scotland.

“There will continue to be a significant police presence in the area for some time and I would ask anyone with information to please come forward and speak to us.”

One neighbour said: “There has been a lot of activity today.”

Andrew Innes, 50, is to stand trial accused of murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke on Troon Avenue.