Dundee police continue door-to-door inquiries about incident in Hilltown

Police are continuing door-to-door inquiries following a disturbance near a busy shopping district in the Hilltown.

Residents on Paterson Street said they are still largely in the dark about the incident which took place near the junction with Scott Court on Monday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said on Tuesday they wanted to trace three men who left the area in a Skoda Superb in connection with the incident.

Detective Sergeant Keir Smith said: “After extensive inquiries, officers have established the car was either a brown or a gold coloured Skoda Superb.

“We are currently carrying out a review of CCTV and officers are carrying out house to house inquiries in an effort to establish to identify the men.”

Descriptions of the trio were released, with one described as overweight with ginger stubble and the second as about 6ft tall with a dark green hoodie, while the third was wearing a black hoodie.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter

Connor Kierans, who lives nearby, said there had been a number of police vehicles in attendance during the incident.

He added: “No one knows what happened. There were two police vans, a car and CID officers here afterwards.

“They started door-to-door inquiries on the night but they’ve been back in the days since.

“We were asked if we heard anything suspicious or a loud noise.

“There was no information about what is meant to have happened.

“On the night itself I must have spotted five or six officers on the scene. There were no paramedics.

“The area was not closed off by police but they were here for a number of hours.”

Hugh Bain, who has lived in the area for more than 20 years, confirmed that officers had been at his door on Tuesday night.

He added: “We’ve had issues in the past with people speeding in the area and security staff chasing shoplifters.

“I thought something like that had happened.

“The police came up and asked a few questions but I couldn’t help them.”

Two police officers were seen patrolling the area yesterday afternoon before a spokeswoman confirmed “inquiries into the matter are ongoing”.