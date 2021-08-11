Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee police called to Lochee after alleged attempted theft

By Alasdair Clark and James Simpson
August 11, 2021, 5:50 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 6:11 pm
Police Lochee High Street
Police on the scene outside the Last Tram pub

Police in Dundee rushed to a busy city street amid reports of an alleged attempted theft.

Officers attended the incident at Lochee High Street at around 11am on Wednesday August 11.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show a black vehicle being towed with officers outside the Last Tram Pub.

Onlookers said there was a number of police vehicles in attendance as officers searched the vehicle before it was taken away from the scene.

A force spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing but no criminality has been established.

‘Officers searched the vehicle’

A 58-year-old woman who works nearby said the incident took her by “surprise” as she was working in the back of a store.

She said: “There was no sirens. I never heard any sort of pursuit and when I returned to the front of the shop there was six police officers on the street.

“The whole thing took me by surprise.

“One man was led away from the scene and officers searched the vehicle but there was nothing I could see being removed from the car itself.

“There was a few folk watching on as the police carried out their investigation, it must have went on for about 30 minutes.”

Others who had been surveying the scene said the car was “empty” before the police arrived.

One local woman who did not wish to be named said a male returned to the car before police spoke with him.

She added: “The guy had went away for something to eat apparently and was walking towards the car when the police arrived.

“From what we heard there had been others in the car before the incident on the High Street.

“I’d also seen the police searching the car and one person being led away from the police.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance on High Street, Lochee, around 11am on Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, in connection with an alleged attempted theft.

“No criminality has been established at this time, however, enquiries are ongoing.”