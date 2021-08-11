Dundee police called to Lochee after alleged attempted theft

Police in Dundee rushed to a busy city street amid reports of an alleged attempted theft.

Officers attended the incident at Lochee High Street at around 11am on Wednesday August 11.

Pictures from the scene appeared to show a black vehicle being towed with officers outside the Last Tram Pub.

Onlookers said there was a number of police vehicles in attendance as officers searched the vehicle before it was taken away from the scene.

A force spokesperson confirmed inquiries are ongoing but no criminality has been established.

‘Officers searched the vehicle’

A 58-year-old woman who works nearby said the incident took her by “surprise” as she was working in the back of a store.

She said: “There was no sirens. I never heard any sort of pursuit and when I returned to the front of the shop there was six police officers on the street.

“The whole thing took me by surprise.

“One man was led away from the scene and officers searched the vehicle but there was nothing I could see being removed from the car itself.

“There was a few folk watching on as the police carried out their investigation, it must have went on for about 30 minutes.”

Others who had been surveying the scene said the car was “empty” before the police arrived.

One local woman who did not wish to be named said a male returned to the car before police spoke with him.

She added: “The guy had went away for something to eat apparently and was walking towards the car when the police arrived.

“From what we heard there had been others in the car before the incident on the High Street.

“I’d also seen the police searching the car and one person being led away from the police.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were in attendance on High Street, Lochee, around 11am on Wednesday, 11 August, 2021, in connection with an alleged attempted theft.

“No criminality has been established at this time, however, enquiries are ongoing.”