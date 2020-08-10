Dundee police attend incident for over an hour after concern for man

Police attended an incident in Coldside today to assist a man seen lying in the street.

Two vehicles attended to the person at the corner of Arklay Street and Tannadice Street around 1.20pm.

The man, who was slumped on the ground in handcuffs, was helped to his feet by two officers, as another two policemen looked on.

One eye-witness, who lives on Tannadice Street, said: “I wondered if they were arranging for someone to come and collect him because he looked a bit unsteady.

“At one point traffic came to a standstill because the police were parked on the road, then a council bin lorry came in one direction and a bus from the Dens Road end – nobody could get past.

“Hopefully he was ok. I looked out the window about an hour later and one of the police cars was still there.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 1.20pm on Monday August 10 we received reports of a disturbance on Arklay Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and an 40-year-old man was given assistance. There was no criminality.”