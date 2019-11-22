Dundee police ask public for help tracing ‘frail, elderly woman’ last seen late last night

Police Scotland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing an elderly female.

About 10pm last night, officers received a report that an elderly female was in the area of Strathdon Place, Broughty Ferry, walking in the direction of Dawson Road.



Inspector Mahboob Ahmad said: “We are concerned for the female as she was described as approximately 70 to 80-years-old, frail, and wearing a light purple jumper which was not appropriate for the weather conditions.

“If anyone saw the female at the time, or knows who she is, please contact Police Scotland quoting incident 3914-21/11/2019.”

Information can also be given by speaking to any police officer, or by calling the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

