Dundee police arrest man in incident allegedly involving offensive weapon

Police are investigating a disturbance in Dundee, allegedly involving an offensive weapon.

Officers were called to a disturbance at Lossie Place, near to Ninewells Hospital, around 7.45pm yesterday, with a man in his thirties arrested.

One witness said: “I saw a support unit police van at the scene, which isn’t too uncommon, but you don’t like to see the police in your street, regardless.”

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland is investigating a disturbance which was reported in Lossie Place, Dundee, about 7.45pm on Thursday August 8.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and has been released pending further enquiry.”

It is understood no court date has been set in relation to the incident.

Police were seen investigating the matter at another city location, understood to be the home address of the man arrested.