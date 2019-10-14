Police appeal for information after ‘unusual’ theft of car number plates in Dundee

Police Scotland are appealing for information about a series of unusual crimes that have taken place in Dundee in the last few days.

A number of cars have had their number plates stolen at various locations across the city.

Police know of nine incidents so far, eight at the end of last week and one the weekend before, but officers says some may have not yet been reported.

A spokesman said that so far, officers had been notified of thefts at:

Dean Avenue, a Mazda 3, registration ST10 BXN, taken overnight between Sunday October 7 and Monday October 8.

Two thefts in Fleming Gardens West; a Ford Mondeo, SP62 HYC, and a Clio, ST62BTY, overnight between Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11.

One in Ambleside Avenue, a Ford Focus, SY05 SCK overnight between Friday October 10 and Saturday October 11.

Another Mazda 3 had its plate taken from a car in West School Road, registration ST60 AYK overnight between Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11.

In St Alban’s Terrace, the plate from a Corsa – ST58 DDV – was taken overnight between Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

In Muirfield Place, a Fiat 500, registration SB64 UWK had its plate stolen overnight between Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11.

A Vauxhall Adam was targeted in Gowrie Street. The vehicle, registration SR19 OFD had its plates taken between 9am and 5pm on Friday October 11.

In Beauly Avenue, a VW Golf, registration SY05 XWG, had its number plate stolen between Thursday October 10 and Friday October 11.

A spokesman said: “We would like to ask anyone who lives in these areas who have private CCTV or dashcams to check them and contact us should anything possibly useful be found.

“Also, while it is obviously impossible to secure your car against this kind of theft, please be vigilant if you keep your car parked on a street or open driveway for anyone giving your car more than a passing glance.

“If you have been a victim of a crime like this and have not yet notified us, if you have seen a car bearing any of these numbers since Saturday, or of you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”