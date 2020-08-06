Dundee police appeal for information after racially-aggravated incident

Police Scotland are investigating a racially-aggravated offence which took place in the Dens Road area of Dundee.

The incident occurred at 4.25pm on Tuesday August 4, at the junction of Dens Road and Victoria Road, Dundee.

The driver of a grey Mitsubushi Lancer, which had stopped at the traffic lights, was subjected to sustained, verbal racist abuse by a woman, described as white, in her late 30s and large build with long blonde hair, wearing a pink t-shirt and black trousers.

A number of people were in the area at the time, and at least one other motorist stopped to intervene.

A spokesman said: “We have already spoken to some witnesses and obtained footage of the incident, but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or can assist with identifying the woman we wish to trace.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 2291 of August 4.”