Dundee police appeal after collision involving boy, 11

Police Scotland have appealed for information after a collision in Dundee left a child with minor foot injuries.

Tayside Police said an 11-year-old boy was injured after a road traffic collision involving a white Ford Fiesta motor car on the city’s Gillburn Road.

The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Tuesday May 25.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, or who have dashcam footage, have been asked to come forward as part of the appeal.

Police said the driver of the car, who was uninjured, has assisted fully with their inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 5.30pm on Tuesday 25th May 2021, an 11-year-old boy sustained a minor foot injury following a road traffic collision involving a white Ford Fiesta motor car on Gillburn Road, Dundee near to its junction with Old Glamis Road.

Witness appeal

“The female car driver, who stopped at the scene and assisted fully with inquiries, was uninjured.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, and we would like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or who may have dashcam footage.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 3113 of 25th May.”