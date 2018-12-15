Dundee poker whizz off on $30,000 Bahamas trip after winning competition

A Dundee poker player will head to the Bahamas next month to compete in a major tournament.

Joshua McLaggan, from Fintry, won the trip, worth $30,000, after successfully cracking an online competition.

The 21-year-old guessed a series of clues in the PokerStars Blog promotion #PASSCODE where the names of six poker players and which seat they are sitting on at an imaginary poker table has to be identified.

The student pulled an all-nighter revising for an exam, but took a break between 5am and 9am to take part and win the competition.

Joshua will now compete at the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold’em Championship in January.

He is the second Dundonian to win the prize after Blair Armstrong-Payne won a place on the trip in October.

Joshua, who is studying mathematics in Glasgow, said: “There was a code-breaking competition running online.

“Quite simply, the first person to break the code and work out the answers won the pass and I did it before everyone else.

“I had an exam at 9am so I was awake at five o’clock in the morning and I put revision to the side and focused on the competition and got it done.

“I pretty much had it finished before I went to my exam which was ideal.

“As soon as I had submitted the corrected answer, they told me instantly that I won.”

Joshua spoke of his delight at winning the opportunity to go to the Bahamas.

He added: “I felt insane. It still feels strange to think about.

“We are getting flights and it’s just bizarre to think that I’m going.

“I’m just looking forward to it and I’m seeing it as a holiday.

“Obviously I’m playing in a big poker competition, but I know the chances of me winning any money in it are slim.

“But it’s a holiday that’s paid for – staying in a class hotel in the Bahamas so I’m looking forward to it like that and who knows?

“If I’m able to win some money, that will be insane.

“Some of the best poker players in the world will be playing there. I’m certainly not anywhere near that calibre of player.

“I don’t think I’m expected to win anything.

“But if I did then that would be unbelievable.”