A Dundee poet has partnered with a supermarket chain to revive the forgotten Scots phrase “daft days”.

Originally made famous by 17th Century poet, Robert Fergusson, the phrase described the fun and merriment of the 12 days that run between Christmas and January 5.

Gary Robertson, a street poet in the city, was commissioned by Lidl to pen his own homage to the original poem, using words in the Dundonian Scots dialect.

In his tribute, Robertson’s poem is an ode to what makes the festive season memorable for Dundee families, including singing, dancing, and merry grannies.

Gary said: “‘A Wee Dundee Xmas Poem’ is an ode to our city and the Dundonian way of celebrating the festive season. It’s rooted in family, friends, and enjoying yourself.

“It’s been a great opportunity to reconnect with this potentially forgotten aspect of the Scots language while paying homage to Robert Fergusson – the ‘other Robert’ as he’s often referred to.”

A Wee Dundee Xmas Poem is an ode tih oor city an the Dundonian weh o celebratin the festive season. It’s rooted in femly, friends an haein a bra time enjoyin yirsel. It’s been a great opportunity, pure teckle in fact, tih reconnect wi this potentially firgotten aspect o the Scots language wile pyin homage tih Robert Fergusson – the ‘ither Robert’ as eez kent an often referred tih.” Gary Robertson

Ross Millar, Lidl’s regional director for Scotland, said: “This project has certainly been an education for us all; uncovering the origins of ‘daft days’ – the original, Scottish 12 days of Christmas.

“Our aim at Lidl is to celebrate all that makes Scotland unique, from food to culture. ‘Daft days’ really is at the heart of Scotland’s festive season and we’re incredibly proud to celebrate this.”