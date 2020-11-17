Dundee podcast ‘Weir’s World’ a lockdown hit worldwide

A new Dundee podcast has proved a hit all over the world despite only launching two months ago.

Craig Weir, frontman of bagpipe rock band Gleadhraich and indie folk act Craig Weir and the Cabalistic Cavalry, has joined up with friend Ali Ogilvie to launch ‘Weir’s World: The All Ears Podcast’.

Already a number of Dundee personalities have appeared on the podcast, which has been listened to in 23 countries including Mexico, Japan and Australia.

Around half of the podcast’s listeners come from the USA.

Craig said: “We’ve obviously had some amazing experiences around the world in terms of performing with Gleadhraich, the Cabalistic Cavalry, and guesting with a number of well-known faces and when the lockdown happened, we were really missing everything about playing.

“I decided it would be a good thing to be able to reflect back on those experiences and start a podcast as they are really popular just now.

“Ali has been our sound tech since we performed Gleadhraich and we went to school together too so I thought that we’d be able to have a good rapport together and so it has proved.

“We’ve been having a real laugh whilst creating this podcast and to know that people are finding it equally as hilarious as us, is pretty surreal.

“Hopefully we can continue to provide our listeners with our sense of humour and stories as we continue to live in such unpredictable times through this pandemic.”

Ali said: “We never really thought the podcast would grow into what it has become.

“We just started off as two friends sitting down chatting about the experiences we’ve had, so to know that there are hundreds of people across the world listening in is quite incredible.”

‘Weir’s World: The All Ears Podcast’ is available on Spotify, Google Podcasts, Overcast, PocketCasts, Radio Public and Apple Podcasts.