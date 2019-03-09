Dundee playpark suitable for kids with mobility issues is almost complete

Work on a new £90,000 inclusive play area at a city park is set to be completed next week.

Dundee City Council recruited local firm Sutcliffe Play Scotland to create the new facilities at Lochee Park, which are designed for kids of all ages and capabilities.

The new play area features a “nest”-style swing for children with mobility issues, play equipment designed to be accessible by wheelchair and a centrepiece apparatus imported from Germany, where it was hand-crafted using chainsaws rather than machinery.

Joe Duffy, managing director of Sutcliffe Play Scotland – based at Technology Park – said the aim had been to create a playpark for all.

He told the Tele: “The aim of the park was to create opportunities for kids with mobility difficulties so they can use it too.

“The pathway into the park and some of the surfaces are rubber so they can be navigated by children in a wheelchair and there is a ground-level roundabout that a wheelchair can roll right on to.

“It means a child doesn’t have to leave their wheelchair to play on the equipment.

“The idea was that we tried to make the park inclusive for all – there are also open areas for kids to run about in.

“It’s great for the area of Lochee as well, and it’s near Ancrum Road Primary so kids can come straight out of school to play.”

Mr Duffy added that he believes the work will be completed next week if all goes to plan, at which point it will be down to Dundee City Council to set an opening date.

The playpark is among several improvements for Lochee Park, which straddles the West End and Lochee council wards.

A fruit-growing project is set to take over an unused part of the park’s bowling green and its car park is due for expansion.

Lochee councillor Roisin Smith said: “People are understandably very excited about the new facility – it’s great that it allows the opportunity to play for all.

“I’m looking forward to visiting it once it is completed.”

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “I’m pleased with the playpark’s progress – this is all very good news for Lochee Park.”