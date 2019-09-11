Dundee playpark disrepair a frustration for community leader Ron

The leader of Fintry Community Council has expressed his frustration over the lack of progress on repairs to a local playpark – insisting support from the council is needed.

The eyesore has dominated the agenda of community council meetings since it was badly damaged by vandals in March.

Discussions had been ongoing between the members of the community and the council in relation the installation of CCTV in a bid to discourage further destruction of property.

However, some residents said it could be an invasion of their privacy, and the council argued the move would force them to install cameras in all of the city’s parks.

Lighting was suggested as an alternative to CCTV by Dundee City Council representatives at a subsequent meeting.

However, when pressed by the Tele Dundee City Council said: “Currently, there are no plans in this financial year to install new lighting at Fintry Park.”

Community Council Chairman Ron Neave is now calling for representatives from several council departments to meet with local residents and thrash out a way forward.

He said: “We really need to sit around the table with employees from Dundee City Council who can help us find a solution to the issue.

“We need them to advise us on where lighting should be installed and assist with costings.

“We feel the council should cover the cost of the installation of the lights. If they are unable to do so then they should assist us with finding funding so it can be installed.”

Fintry Community Council has said it would be reluctant to spend any further cash on repairs to the park until a vandalism deterrent is put in place.

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “Council officers have met with community representatives on a number of occasions to discuss their concerns.”