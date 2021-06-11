Dundee playmaker Paul McMullan completes permanent switch from city rivals United after ‘phenomenal’ loan spell

Dundee have confirmed the permanent signing of Paul McMullan after a ‘phenomenal’ five-month loan from city rivals Dundee United.

McMullan has penned a two-year deal with newly promoted Dark Blues after 13 assists in 19 Championship matches during a five-month loan spell last season.

His outstanding displays earned James McPake’s side promotion to the Scottish Premiership after a play-off win over Kilmarnock.

We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Paul McMullan on a two year deal following the expiry of his contract at Dundee United #thedee https://t.co/kvucwlURiA — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) June 11, 2021

The playmaker, 25, who was also named this week in the SPFL Championship Team of the Season, has agreed a deal until 2023.

“We are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Paul McMullan on a two year deal,” said Dundee in a statement released on the club website.

“His contribution was phenomenal with 13 assists in 19 league matches helping the side to promotion back to the Premiership through the play-off.”

Danny Dyer

Dundee originally announced the loan signing of McMullan with a hilarious parody of Danny Dyer’s Football Factories.

The tweet, where Dyer shows how close Dens Park is to Tannadice, went viral viewed more than 277k times.

And they made reference to that video again in a tweet to announce the one-time Celtic youngster’s move.