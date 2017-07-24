Dundee’s first team were back training today in what should should have been a day off.

Gaffer Neil McCann cancelled his players’ rest day after their below-par performance against Buckie Thistle on Saturday.

The Dee won 2-0 against the Highland League champions at Dens with goals in each half by strikers Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Sofien Moussa securing the Betfred League Cup win, however McCann wasn’t happy with his players.

The Dark Blues boss raged at his side after the game: “The attitude just wasn’t there and it was so unlike what we’ve been seeing up until now. I cancelled their day off because we were so poor overall.”

Despite winning the game, Dundee were slow in starting against Thistle, with Buckie starting brighter than their Premiership opponents.

It took the Dens Park side 22 minutes to break the deadlock as Faissal El Bahktaoui turned his man before finishing well past ‘keeper Daniel Bell, with new signing Moussa making it 2-0 after the break.

Dundee’s lack of quality in front of goal was one of the main reasons McCann was so disappointed in his side, watching them take 21 shots, with just eight hitting the target.

As well as his shot-shy side, McCann was irritated by his side attitude to the game.

He said: “We can’t stroll about like that and think we’re going to win a game outright just because we’re a Premiership team.

“There were only a few with pass marks after that performance,” he said. “It’s hard to explain where that came from and I don’t think it was so much to do with disrespecting the opposition.

“It doesn’t work like that in football and they know that.”

McCann will be hoping the extra day in training will eradicate any fears of complacency as his side look to top Group C in the Betfred League Cup.

Dundee travel to Cowdenbeath, who were defeated by 4-1 by Dundee United yesterday, on Wednesday night, their penultimate game of the League Cup group stages.

McCann’s men conclude their league cup group games on Sunday, as McCann welcomes United, with both managers getting a taste of their first Dundee derby, in what could be a straight shoot-out for top spot in the group.