Dundee player self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 as Dark Blues inform authorities

Dundee have confirmed that a Dark Blues player is self-isolating after returning a positive Covid-19 test.

The news comes ahead of Saturday night’s Scottish Cup clash at Dens Park against Bonnyrigg Rose – and there is no suggestion that the fixture is in doubt.

Dee have notified the relevant football authorities.

They said: “The club can confirm that a member of our playing squad has tested positive for Covid-19.

“He is currently-self isolating in line with all government guidelines.

“In accordance with current Covid regulations both the SFA and SPFL have been informed.”

It’s not the first time the virus has had an impact on the Dundee squad.

In November, defender Lee Ashcroft and midfielder Graham Dorrans – who has since departed Dens – self-isolated after returning positive coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, Cammy Kerr and Declan McDaid missed a pre-season clash with Peterhead after a member of the latter’s family tested positive for Covid-19.

The duo share a house so both had to go into isolation.