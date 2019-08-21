Dundee played well against Aberdeen – but new faces clearly required

Dundee deserved to win the game on Sunday at home to Aberdeen but the late collapse tells us one thing – more bodies are needed at Dens Park.

Manager James McPake has made it clear over the past few weeks that he was after more additions to his squad.

He got Rangers kid Josh McPake on loan yesterday but a couple more are needed.

And the end of the contest against the Dons proved that without doubt.

Because, for the 90 minutes before stoppage time, his Dark Blues were excellent with the ball and without it.

They were a threat throughout with Danny Johnson – Man of the Match for me with his relentless running and hassling of Aberdeen’s two big centre-backs.

It takes quite a performance to occupy both of them as well as grab a goal and go close with the one that came crashing back off a post.

With all that put in, though, it’s understandable he was brought off around the hour mark for Andrew Nelson to take up that mantle of harrying and hassling.

Then midfielder Jamie Ness ran out of gas with 15 minutes to go with Paul McGowan a more than capable replacement for the final stages. However, that’s where the problems began for the manager in terms of his subs.

Left on the bench was centre-back and club captain Josh Meekings alongside youngsters Callum Moore, Max Anderson and Michael Cunningham.

Unless you’re changing a centre-back in the closing stages, that’s slim pickings for a game that size against a good outfit in Aberdeen.

And that’s not me saying the kids at Dens aren’t good enough for the first team, don’t go doubting yourselves yet, lads.

In a situation like that, however, with a few minutes to go and a goal up, experience is absolutely vital.

With four minutes of the 90 left, winger Josh Todd ‘blew up’, in the manager’s words, and forced a decision on the gaffer. Put on a young player in Todd’s position to run about or opt for the experienced man, club captain no less, but change the set-up on the pitch that had coped so well with the Aberdeen attack.

Meekings was the man chosen to see the game out but that allowed the Dons space up the field to start launching balls into the box and pile the pressure on the home side.

Sadly that told and Dundee miss out on a trip to Tynecastle in the quarters.

What it did show is this Dark Blues side will take some beating this season. It is clear more bodies are needed, though.