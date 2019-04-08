Dundee planners approve new roof for popular church

City planners have approved a proposal for a new roof for a popular church on Rennell Road.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church sought planning permission to replace its existing flat roof with a mono pitched roof.

The north east area of the building, where the proposed new roof will be placed, is one metre lower than the adjacent roof of the building.

The proposal seeks to create a pitched roof with the height of the ridge to be 1.3 metres higher than the existing flat roof.

In the document approving the proposal, city planners said: “The scale and design of the proposed pitched roof is well proportioned and would be in keeping with the existing property and area.”

The new roof will be finished to match the rest of the building in dark grey Cambrian slate and white render, with new aluminium drainage proposed in dark grey as well.

Planners said: “The formation of a pitched roof would improve the ability to efficiently drain surface water from the roof of the building.

“The design of the pitched roof and the proposed finishing materials of dark grey Cambrian slate would also enhance the appearance of the existing building.”

The proposal was given full approval with no conditions attached to the consent.