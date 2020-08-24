Dundee photographer has eye on prize after being shortlisted for top Scottish award

A West End photographer has revealed his “shock” after learning he is in the frame for a prestigious national award.

Ben Douglas submitted an entry to Scottish Portrait Awards (SPAs) in around April of this year before receiving the news this week he’d been shortlisted in the final 30.

The 22-year-old was among more than 400 entries in the Richard Coward SPA category which is a special award for black and white photography.

He revealed his image titled: “We Got Everything?” was taken at the rear of Crichton Street back in 2017.

He added: “I would class my work as documentary photography. The image was taken in the alley to the rear of Crichton Street.

“It was actually of my friend’s band’ The Valens’ before they were away to gig in a bar on Thomson Street in Dundee.

“I was always taking pictures of them almost like I was a fly on the wall. So I got them all in this pose as they are lugging their gear out.

“The look back to the door in the image created the title to make sure they had all their equipment.”

Ben, who is in the running to win £3,000, said he had forgotten he had even submitted an entry for the contest.

He added: “A friend of mine suggested I submit an entry. I have a terrible memory and I kept setting reminders on my phone.

“When they actually called to let me know I’d completely forgotten about it and it was unexpected to be shortlisted especially when I heard over 450 folk had entered.”

Ben’s work will now be a part of SPA’s exhibition being held at the Scottish Arts Club in Edinburgh, which will be open to the public from November 3 to November 28.

He added: “Obviously this will all be dependent on how Covid-19 unfolds over the coming months but I’m certainly looking forward to seeing my work in the exhibition.

“The £3,000 would also be lovely, but it’s nice to have been shortlisted.”

Once the exhibition is completed the winner will be announced on November 11.