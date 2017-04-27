A Dundee phone box has been saved from a BT cull after community concerns were raised in the Tele.

The telecoms giant announced last week that 15 kiosks across the city were set to be removed from service, following a statutory 90-day consultation period.

Among the boxes set to be cut was one on Craigowan Road in Charleston.

However, the booth was used to make calls 1,161 times last year.

At the time, Stella Carrington of the Charleston Tenants and Residents Association said the removal of the phone boxes was “disgraceful”.

In addition, she claimed residents had never been consulted by Dundee City Council over the removal of any phone boxes.

Now she says the operator had been in touch to confirm the box was here to stay — after BT staff spotted the Tele’s coverage.

She said: “I’ve just come off the phone to BT and they read the story about the phone box on Craigowan Road.

“BT saw that we had never been consulted by the council about the phone box and said if we had and they heard our views, then they wouldn’t have said they would close it.

“BT said it sent the proposals to all the councils and the councils got back saying one or two should stay, but BT never heard back from Dundee City Council.

“That phone box is a lifeline for some so I’m delighted it’s going to stay.”

A BT spokeswoman said no objections had been received during the consultation period, which ran from August until November last year.

She added: “Following the Tele’s story, we’ve listened to the concerns raised by Charleston Tenants and Residents Association.

“We’ve reviewed our plans and agreed to retain the Craigowan Road pay phone, which will now remain in place for the foreseeable future.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “We are looking into this.”