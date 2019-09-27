Dundee pharmacist cycled gruelling charity trail in 40C Palestinian heat

A pharmacist has just returned from a gruelling charity cycle in the Middle Eastern heat.

Mark Parsons, who works at Ninewells Hospital, has just completed six days cycling in Palestine in aid of the charity Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Each day the group travelled 30 miles in 40C heat.

But, despite the high temperatures sapping all of his energy, he said it was a very worthwhile trip.

He said: “I got involved in this through a friend from university from many years ago.

“I have done two other cycling pilgrimages and I wanted to take part in this because I believe it is such a worthwhile charity.”

He added: “Dundee has long had close ties with Nablus in Palestine and we have had many young doctors from there train at Ninewells.”

Mark and several others, including four people from Glasgow, were attempting to raise £3,500 for the charity, which aims to tackle suffering among people across Palestine.

Mark’s pilgrimage began on September 15 and continued until September 20.

During that time he covered hundreds of miles and passed through many iconic areas of Palestine.

Their journey began in Jenin in Northern Palestine and ended at the Monastery of Saint Sabbas the Sanctified in Hebron.

On one day they cycled down into the Jordan Valley.

“That was great fun. Temperatures reached 43C and it was like cycling in an oven,” said Mark.

“We met up with the Medical Aid for Palestinians mobile clinic van in one of its visits to the Bedouins community.

“We heard from the nurses and patients all the brilliant life-changing work they support and received their thanks.

“We then cycled into a very hot Jericho where we visited the Mount of Temptation where, in the Bible, Jesus was taken to be tempted to be given lordship over the whole world, and the cave he was said to have stayed in during the 40 days and 40 nights at the Greek Orthodox monastery.”

During the trip, Mark and the others also visited 100-year-old Bedouin camps in the Jordan Valley and Douma.

MAP works for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees. A spokesman for the organisation said: “We provide immediate medical aid to those in great need, while also developing local capacity and skills to ensure the long-term development of the Palestinian healthcare system.”