Dundee petrol station worker left bloodied by man he wrongly accused of shoplifting

A petrol station employee was left bloodied after being decked by a man he wrongly accused of shoplifting.

Shell garage worker Aleks Asenov was kicked on the head while wrestling on the ground with Darren Rachwal.

Rachwal’s attack came just three days after he was released from a prison sentence. The 26-year-old is now back behind bars after he admitted the assault which took place at midnight on Monday.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard an argument erupted after Mr Asenov believed Rachwal, of Soapwork Lane, and two friends were stealing from the petrol station on West Marketgait.

Mr Asenov leapt over the counter to confront Rachwal and the pair started brawling outside the shop. Depute fiscal Lora Apostolova said: “At one point both were on the ground and at that stage the accused sat astride him and kicked him on the face.

“The complainer had a large cut to the forehead which was bleeding heavily.

“He suffered a one-inch laceration which had to be glued.”

In response to being cautioned and charged, Rachwal replied: “I want to press charges on him.”

Appearing from custody, Rachwal pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Asenov by attempting to punch him on the head, knocking him to the ground, sitting astride him and striking him on the head.

Defence solicitor Doug McConnell said although Mr Asenov jumped over the counter, Rachwal accepted he went “beyond self-defence”.

He said: “He accepts he went too far when they were both on the ground.

“Mr Rachwal has a slight injury to his ear so he did not come out unscathed.

“He was somewhat provoked but knows he should not have been involved in anything like this.”

Sheriff George Way ordered Rachwal to return to prison for six months.