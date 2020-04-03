Dundee petrol station forced to close amid coronavirus pandemic

A petrol station on the outskirts of the city centre has been barricaded shut, with staff now in self isolation.

The Premier Discovery filling station on East Marketgait was forced to close its doors this week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some motorists had tried to access the site which was blocked off with two white transit vans on Monday.

Further pictures taken on Tuesday show the windows now boarded-up at the premises.

Shell has said, although it is not one of their corporate sites, that the station had closed in an “orderly fashion” after the members of staff went into isolation.

A spokesman added: “The decision to close temporarily was not taken likely but was ultimately taken to ensure the health and wellbeing of the fantastic staff that operate the site 24hrs a day, 363 days a year.”