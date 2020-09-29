Dundee blow Peterhead away as Betfred Cup kick-off draws closer

Dundee assistant boss Dave Mackay was purring over the performance as the Dark Blues cruised past Peterhead in their fifth pre-season friendly.

Dundee were three up by half-time thanks to goals from 15-year-old Ewan Murray, Max Anderson as well as new Celtic loan signing Jonathan Afolabi.

Charlie Adam made it four in the second half, netting his first goal at Dens.

Mackay was delighted with the win and the display of the youngsters in particular.

Mackay said: “That was our best performance of the pre-season.

“There was some really good stuff especially the first 70 minutes or so.

“I thought we were very good, solid without the ball and really good on it. We created loads of chances.

“We are only a week away from the start of the Betfred Cup so that’s what we were looking for.

“The boys have been off for five months or so and it was always going to take a bit of time to get up to speed.

“Ewan was fantastic. We try to get him into training as often as we can but it is difficult as he is still at school.

“But he is a fantastic young boy with a real bright future. He has some great attributes.

“I am sure he will be delighted with his performance as we are.

“Max has also been different class since he came back from lockdown and also in the games he has played.

“He has given the manager something to think about.

“Jonathan gives us a lot of good options up front.”

The first chance of the game fell to home trialist, former Dundee United striker Osman Sow, in the eighth minute.

An Adam free-kick hit the wall and made its way through to Sow but his point-blank shot was well blocked by Peterhead keeper Lenny Wilson.

Adam did though provide the assist as teenager Murray opened the scoring in the 17th minute.

The former Scotland midfielder sent a superb cross-field delivery into Murray’s path and he produced a composed finish, sending the ball back across goal and into the net off the far post.

Afolabi then came close to making it two but his long-range shot was just wide.

However, Dundee did double their advantage in the 31st minute and it was another teenager with his name on the scoresheet.

Graham Dorrans sent a brilliant through ball into the feet of Anderson and the 19-year-old calmly hit a dinked effort over the exposed Wilson.

Just five minutes later, the Dark Blues made it three and it was another cracker, with Afolabi hitting a thunderous rising shot from 25 yards past the helpless Wilson.

Five minutes into the second half, Dundee keeper Jack Hamilton had to look lively to block a 20-yard Isaac Layne free-kick.

The Dark Blues then looked certain to make it four when Afolabi teed the ball up on a plate for Sow but a Peterhead defender made a last-ditch block to keep out the striker’s shot.

The next goal did finally arrive in the 72nd minute when Adam found time and space in the Peterhead box to calmly fire past Wilson from 12 yards.

The Peterhead keeper then produced a stunning diving save to deny Dundee sub Paul McGowan.

As the game edged to a conclusion, McGowan came close to finding that fifth but his curling shot flew just over the bar.