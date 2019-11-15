Dundee pervert who sexually abused three-year-old girl back in jail for accessing internet

A pervert pensioner previously jailed for superimposing his face onto images of child sex abuse has been returned to prison.

Convicted child abuser James Boyack is back behind bars after breaching the terms of his sexual offences prevention order, which was imposed in 2018.

Boyack was not supposed to own any devices capable of accessing the internet without permission from Police Scotland’s offender management unit.

But he admitted being caught with two mobile phones and an Apple Macbook at his home on Lyon Street in July.

The order was designed with a string of conditions including preventing Boyack from contacting children unless the contact was inadvertent or unavoidable.

The 73-year-old was previously sentenced to 12 months in prison in 2016 for possessing sick images of children being abused, some of which he had photoshopped to feature himself.

In 1998, Boyack was jailed for 36 months for sexually abusing a three-year-old girl.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Boyack had tried to call the offender management unit because he wanted to trade in his tablet for a Macbook so he could access more storage.

He also didn’t tell them about two mobile phones he had in his possession.

Boyack pleaded guilty to breaching the order by possessing the devices between July 19-30 at his home address.

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton told Sheriff Alastair Carmichael: “He accepts, notwithstanding the fact he had attempted to inform the offender management unit, that there were other steps he could have and should have taken.

“He is aware of the situation he is in and would wish to come back into the community at some point.”

Before jailing Boyack for 15 months, Sheriff Carmichael said: “These conditions are put in place specifically for the purpose of protecting the public.

“You have breached this order and there is no alternative but a custodial sentence.”