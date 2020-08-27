Dundee pervert snared by vigilante posing as 13-year-old girl

A pervert was duped into sending explicit messages and arranging to meet a vigilante posing as a 13-year-old girl.

Graham Kirk, of North Court Street, chatted to a girl on social media platforms Skout and Whatsapp for three weeks.

The girl said in one of her first messages that she was 13-years-old and her profile picture was taken when she was that age.

But in reality she was older and part of a group called Maximum Exposure Scotland which aims to expose paedophiles.

Unaware of her true identity, Kirk, 35, contacted the girl on February 19 last year after seeing the profile with her younger photo.

He sent the first message which said ‘Hi, how are you?’

The girl responded with “I’m good. I’m 13 from Armadale where are you from?” and Kirk answered ‘Dundee’.

She then asked if he had Whatsapp and Kirk send his mobile phone number.

Fiscal Depute Eilidh Robertson told the court: “She sent the first message which said ‘Hi, is this Graham from Skout?’

“There was some general chat then the accused asked her what she was looking for and she said ‘friends who weren’t horrible to her.’

“He said ‘I’m looking for friends and more’ and asked her for more pictures. She sent another photo of herself when she was 13 and he said ‘nice eyes’.”

Kirk then sent a picture of himself in his early 20s and said it was before he started smoking and the girl asked how old he was.

He responded with “34 going on 35, does that bother you?” He then asked if she had seen porn and if she was going to date older guys.

She said she was going for a bath and he said if she was older her hewould go with her.

The fiscal continued: “He asked what age she would go to and said his youngest would be 17 or 18 because ‘you’re responsible for your own actions’.”

Kirk then made sexual references towards her and asked if she engaged in sexual acts.

He asked what she would do if he kissed her, asked her chest size, and asked if she wanted to be his girlfriend before making arrangements to meet up.

Kirk later cancelled this meeting but continued to send the girl sexually explicit messages, asked for pictures of her breasts and sent her a photo of his genitals.

Another member of Maximum Exposure Scotland found his home address and turned up at his door on March 2, when she questioned him on his actions.

Kirk denied all knowledge of any exchanges with the girl and phoned police to report the second female for threatening behaviour.

Two days later, Kirk was interviewed by police and cautioned and charged for his sexual communication with a girl he believed to be 13-years-old.

Sentence was deferred until September 23, he was placed on the sexual offenders register in the meantime.